AFC Littlehampton Ladies edge top-of-the-table battle with Lancing

AFC Littlehampton Ladies returned to action after an unwanted two-week break, edging past title rivals Lancing to move six points clear at the summit.

Littlehampton came out 3-2 victors, continuing their unbeaten start to 2019.

The heavy 3G surface at Culver Road was not conducive for AFC’s free-flowing style of play.

Despite dominating from the outset, it took Littlehampton 27 minutes to break the deadlock.

Captain Steph Carter spotted the run of Emma Chrimes. She left the Lancing defence in her wake before firing home from the edge of the area.

Lancing began to gather some momentum, levelling things up seven minutes before the break.

Littlehampton put their opponents under relentless pressure as they looked to restore their advantage leading into the interval.

Chrimes thought she had another when her header struck the underside of the crossbar and appeared to cross the line but a goal was not given.

But they did regain the lead soon after. Pippa Langridge guided a fine shot into the corner.

It was nervy after the restart, although captain Carter’s 35-yard thunderbolt crashed against the crossbar.

Lancing were pushing for an equaliser and had it after a slight change in tactics.

But Littlehampton were not willing to come away with just a draw, piling players forward in search

Langridge was brilliant all afternoon and bagged a second to win it for Littlehampton five minutes from time.

Carter’s corner dropped to the of Langridge, who controlled and fired home in one movement.

All Littlehampton do was wind down the clock, keeping hold of possession to hang on for what could prove to a a crucial three points in their title quest.

Captain Carter led from the front but defender Laura Holmes’ outstanding display saw her named player of the match.

