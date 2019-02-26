AFC Littlehampton Ladies edge closer to league title

AFC Littlehampton Ladies have the league title within their grasp after a 4-2 triumph at Roffey.

This is the ladies' first campaign together and they could cap it by being crowned champions.

But Littlehampton were made to work hard for all three points against a strong Roffey side in their latest outing.

Golds were stunned into action after going behind on 25 minutes.

But Littlehampton dug deep and against the run of play, Emma Chrimes raced clear and slotted past the Roffey goalkeeper.

Just as the visitors had got a foothold, Roffey restored their advantage minutes before the break.

The interval gave Golds a chance to lick their wounds, regroup and they produced a much-improved performance after the restart.

Waves of Littlehampton pressure resulted in an equaliser on 55 minutes.

Megan Neve’s rocket found the net and Golds had clawed themselves back into it for a second time.

Sian Ford-Hunt, Chloe Ansell and Steph Carter grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck in the second half, spearheading Littlehampton’s comeback mission.

And it was Ansell whose header on 65 minutes fired the visitors ahead for the first time.

Katie Burling produced a moment of brilliance 15 minutes from time. The forward worked some room and rifled a rocket into the net. Top scorer Chrimes squandered a good chance in the closing stages but Littlehampton managed to wrap up a 4-2 victory.

Ansell’s second half efforts were outstanding and she was named player of the match as Littlehampton edged closer to the title.

