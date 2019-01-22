AFC Littlehampton Ladies continue title charge

Leaders AFC Littlehampton Ladies cemented their Sussex League title challenge with a 4-0 home win over Barnham Trojans.

The emphatic win over nearest challengers Barnham displayed more of Littlehampton’s ruthless side, enjoyed by a crowd of more than 100.

Home side AFC Littlehampton did not have to wait long for the opener, going ahead after 15 minutes.

Katie Burling turned and guided a superb ball into the path of Megan Neve, who arrived late in the area and smashed home a right-foot volley.

A second then followed ten minutes later. Captain Steph Carter floated a defence splitting free-kick into the box which made its way through to Chloe Ansell to drill home from close range.

With the floodlights on and the temperature dropping, AFC Littlehampton turned up the heat.

Dead-ball specialist Laura Holmes guided a trademark corner into the path of Pippa Langridge to head home superbly from six yards.

Barnham were trying to force at least a token response, although that left gaps for the home side to exploit.

Despite wasting numerous chances from open play, it was another set-piece that sealed it for the hosts.

Katie Fisher timed her run to perfection and used the power on the ball to guide her header into the top corner.

This was a significant game and victory in the chase for the league title, which now leaves AFC Littlehampton sitting six points clear at the top.

Every Littlehampton player impressed but some vital saves from goalkeeper Lani Smith saw her named player of the match.

Have you read?

Rustington's treble dream remains alive



Worthing provide injury update on Academy graduate Jasper Pattenden



Sussex cricketers in the Big Bash League 2019: Picture gallery