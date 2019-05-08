Adam Hinshelwood set for talks with Worthing squad

Adam Hinshelwood is set for discussions with his entire playing squad as attention turns to next season.

The Worthing boss revealed talks would take place in the coming days to determine who he wants to keep at the club for the upcoming Bostik League Premier Division campaign.

Hinshelwood remains hopeful of keeping the majority of the side that clinched a ninth-placed finish last term at Woodside Road.

Worthing are keen to extend deals for both defender Alfie Young and former Brighton forward David Ajiboye.

The duo penned one-year contracts last summer, with Hinshelwood eager to retain their services for another season.

And the former Brighton defender should have a clearer picture how his squad will look for the 2019/20 campaign, with a busy few days in store for the Worthing boss.

He said: “I’m hopeful of keeping the majority of the squad from last season.

“Talks will be ongoing over the next few days, really.

“It’s going to be a busy period.

“I’ve got meetings pencilled in over the coming days, trying to get around and speak to everyone in the squad.

“I’ll be letting individuals know my views on the game time they’re going to get next season and it’s a case of seeing where we are after that.

“We had David Ajiboye and Alfie Young on contract last season and those are deals we’ll be looking to extend.

“They’re both under 24, those are two we’ll be hoping to tie down again next season.”

Hinshelwood remains unsure what will be required in terms of recruitment this summer. But he is anticipating things to become clearer over the next week.

The Worthing boss said new additions would arrive in the close season.

Hinshelwood added: “It depends how talks go with the existing squad.

“We’ll definitely need some new faces in the door.

“I wouldn’t like to put an exact number.

“But it will be important to keep the majority of the squad together.”

