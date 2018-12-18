ACE Football Academy delivers sackful of Christmas presents to hospital

ACE Football Academy directors of coaching Jamie Crellin and Matt Whitehead paid a visit to the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital last week to deliver a sackful of presents with the money that was raised from the raffle at their annual awards evening.

ACE Football Academy host an annual awards evening every year to reward their players for their hard work and dedication over the past 12 months.

Director of Coaching Jamie Crellin said ‘each year we sit down and decide where we are going to donate our raffle profit to, this year we decided that the Children's hospital was an easy winner, at a time of year when children should be at home enjoying such a magical moment with their family and friends these children for one reason or another are in hospital, we wanted to do something to make such a difficult time a little bit easier."

ACE Football Academy is a football coaching provider based in Sussex that offers opportunity for everyone.

Director of coaching Matt Whitehead said ‘It was our third year running the awards night and it was the best yet, we had over 110 children attend to receive the recognition that they deserve and it was an all-round cracking event. I would personally like to say thank you to the companies that donated raffle prizes.

Chase Wilmer walked away with the top ACE Star of the year award while Ralphy Kinsey, Harrison Downer, Katie Oakley, Louie Hartshorn, Jack Hayward and Archie Brown picked up the special recognition awards.