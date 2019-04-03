A strangely successful week for Hurstpierpoint FC

Hurstpierpoint Football Club had a strangely successful weekend this week; only the First Team had a game which they lost 1-0, but results elsewhere meant that they secured two league titles in as many days.

Having secured promotion the previous week, the First Team knew that a point from their two remaining fixtures would see them crowned Mid Sussex Football League Division 1 champions. Although celebrations were delayed, as AFC Acorns took all three points in a 1-0 victory, news soon reached Fairfield that Brighton & Sussex Medical School, the only team that could catch Hurstpierpoint at the top of the table, had themselves dropped points.

It was a proud day for the club, with records now being checked to see just how long ago it was that the First Team last won a league title; it has certainly been at least 36 years since Hurstpierpoint were founder members of the Sussex County Football League Division 3 in 1983, a division where second place was the peak of successes. And with the Edgar German Cup already taking pride of place in the clubhouse, it is a 'double' that will long be celebrated by the players and supporters alike.

There's a famous cliche about buses turning up two at a time, and in this instance it is also applicable to league titles. The following day, without a fixture of their own, Hurstpierpoint's Youth Team also recieved the news that title rivals had dropped points to see them win the Mid Sussex Youth and Minor Football League Under 18/19 Divison 2 at the first time of asking.

Chairman, Dudley Christensen, was delighted with both league titles after a few years of hard work. "It was well documented when we resigned from the Southern Combination League that we were trying to rebuild the club and breath a new lease of life into Hurstpierpoint FC. This has to be one of the proudest moments of our 133 year history. Not only will the First Team be back playing in intermediate football next season, but we now have such strong links with Hurstpierpoint Colts which is producing good football players, teams, and cracking lads that are the future of the club."

Both the First and Reserve Teams still have a fixture to play before the end of season celebrations can truly begin, and then the club can start to look ahead to a new exciting season kicking off this summer.