A good time for players to recover and damage to the pitch to be repaired - Crawlely Town opinion

With the EFL deciding that all football matches in their jurisdiction being postponed until April 3 we as supporters have to accept the decision.

We will never know whether it was the correct to postpone all games but you can see that teams were losing players and management due to the virus and other being put into self isolation.

The People's Pension Stadium

With that situation, teams would be under strength and with crucial games coming up in the promotion and relegation stage of the season it would be unfair not to give a chance to all teams involved to be at full strength.

On the plus side some of our injured players could become available for selection once they start playing again.

From our point of view running supporters coaches, it was extremely late decision to postpone the matches as we had an away match travelling to Port Vale.

We couldn't do anything until we had confirmation from the club what was the outcome of the EFL meeting. Once it had become official, we contacted our coach company Premier Transport and also the Cross Keys where we had arranged a buffet lunch for those travelling.

Fortunately both were very understanding with the situation and were able to cancel at short notice thankfully without any cancellation fees.

With the current situation our next game that is scheduled to be played is at Morecambe on April 4, which for us is an overnight trip, so we are in contact with the hotel to put things on hold until we get an EFL update nearer the time, but that said with teams possibly only coming back to training on April 3 it seems from our point of view extremely unlikely that this match the next day will go ahead as they will need a period of time for some fitness training but we need to be open minded about this situation.

So no football on a Saturday afternoons or midweek, although yesterday I did go and watch Horley win 2-1 against Peacehaven. Others I know went to Dorking including our management team, and some went to Sutton United just for a final chance to watch some sport live.

For the football club, it may be a chance to repair some of the damage to the pitch, some dry weather as well would help, this should then set the pitch up for the remaining home games should they get played.

We are now in a state of limbo, waiting for the next news to come out of the EFL and the Club - The EFL have 72 clubs to look after, as supporters we only have one - our own and we all want what's best for them.