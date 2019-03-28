England cricket star extends stay with Sussex

Chris Jordan has signed a Sussex contract extension ahead of the new season.

The 2019 season will be the 30-year-old all-rounder’s seventh at the 1st Central County Ground.

Since joining Sussex ahead of the 2013 campaign, he has taken 267 wickets and scored 2,410 runs in 119 matches for the club across all formats.

After committing his future to Sussex, the England international - who has played 77 times for his country – said: “I’m very pleased. Ever since the minute I walked through the door here, everyone has always made me feel so welcome. It’s become home.

“I think I have developed very well as a cricketer here and I couldn’t see a better place to continue my development. This is a great club with great people.

“I’m looking forward to getting some silverware at some point during my time here. We came quite close last season, so hopefully we can build on our performances and go one better this year.”

Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie was equally pleased to have secured Jordan’s continued services: “It’s great to have CJ sign again with us. He has a brilliant work ethic when it comes to all aspects of his preparation for matches, coupled with his great skill.

“He’s an experienced player who sets a fine example around the group and who works well with all his teammates.”

Assessing the mood among the squad ahead of the new season, Jordan – who was named player of the series for the IT20 leg of England’s recent tour to the Caribbean - added: “Everyone’s in a brilliant place. From all reports, it was a very successful pre-season tour to Cape Town. Everyone got what they needed to get out of it.

“The boys have been working very hard over the winter fitness-wise as well; a lot of work has gone on behind closed doors.”