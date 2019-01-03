Cuckfield's new overseas Jake Weatherald hits biggest score of BBL 2019 so far as Adelaide Strikers set 169 target

Cuckfield Cricket Club's new overseas signing Jake Weatherald has hit the biggest score of BBL 2019.

The Adelaide Strikers opening bat hit 71 of 44 balls as his side set a target of 169 for the Melbourne Renegades.

Cuckfield announced Weatherald would be their overseas signing two weeks ago.

Weatherald follows in the footsteps of Sam Whiteman, Jeet Raval, Keshav Maharaj, SJ Erwee, Will Somerville and Jordan Silk, to name but a few of Cuckfield’s signings over the years.

Weatherald scored a match-winning century (70-ball 115) in the Big Bash Final in February 2018.