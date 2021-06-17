Women's cricket is booming in Chichester

There was a great turnout for a women's cricket evening hosted by Chichester Priory Park at Goodwood

The women’s game is growing locally and nationally and Priory Park say they are proud to be at the centre of an exciting new era for the sport by encouraging everyone who’d like to experience the game first hand to give it a try.

Chairman Tim Gregory said: “We have been very fortunate to have the support of our women’s section sponsor, Rathbone’s Chichester office, who have provided funding that has enabled us to get this important project off the ground.

“In conjunction with the Chichester Development Trust, we have established a third ground at Keeper’s Green, also the home of our newly formed 5th XI.

“We are encouraging women to play in the fives and have already had four different women in the team, spearheaded by our new women’s coach Lara Johnson, who works for Sussex Cricket and is doing a great job to develop both junior and women’s cricket in West Sussex.

“Matt Geffen has been the forefront of our excellent coaching sessions.

“On Monday night last week we had 28 keen girls and women at our Goodwood training night, and we are also participating in the women’s Softball League and combining with our friends at West Wittering to play in the hardball league as Western Roar.

“The weather has not been very friendly in the early part of the season, but as the sun hopefully starts to shine, we hope there will be more and more matches our new recruits can take part in.