West Wittering match marks end of great season for women's cricket

The West Wittering mixed team

Wittering won the toss and decided to bat. Dom Daplyn (43*) and Sam Caddy (39*) took the score to 100-0 after 20 overs and were both waved in.

Fran DaVall batted well for 11 then was bowled by the talented Bella Grinsted (1-30).

Andy Priest (34*) was joined by Laura ‘Jeff’ Parfoot, who was eventually bowled by Phoebe Hutchason (1-17) for 16.

Lauren Priest (1) joined her husband but fell to Poppy Walker (1-25). Wittering finished on 179-3 off their 35 overs.

Rory Minton (18) and Arran Goode opened for Chichester and batted well together for eight overs, until Charlie Caddy (1-13) struck with a leg stump yorker, removing Minton. Goode (56) held his nerve and was ably supported by Grinsted (25). Andy Priest (1-15) and Carl Tupper (3-6) held up both ends and with four overs remaining, Chichester needing 29. Teens Lucy Harris and Poppy Hutton stepped up to the plate, with Harris taking 2-1 in the first over of her second spell and Hutton had just as steady a nerve, going for just three runs.

Ben Gregory gave Chichester a sniff but could not get through the Wittering defences in the final over, with Hutton conceding three runs. A fantastic match ended in West Wittering winnig by 12 runs.

The season has proved incredible year for women’s cricket locally and Wittering and Chichester’s partnership saw their team reach the Sussex Slam semi-finals.