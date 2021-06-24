Urban Plan launch at Three Bridges sees hundreds of women, girls and boys playing cricket - picture special

The evening featured hundreds of women, girls and boys taking part in an All Stars Cricket session for local five- to eight- year olds, a girls-specific session as part of a programme funded by Active Sussex and a Women’s Softball Festival.

In attendance were representatives from local cricket clubs, the local council, Active Sussex, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Sussex Cricket, including chief executive Rob Andrew, chair of the Sussex Cricket Foundation Jon Filby and fast bowler Abi Sakande, who is a trustee of the foundation.

To read more about the Urban Plan for Cricket in Greater Crawley, click here.We were there as well and here are a selection of pictures from the night.

