The awards were held at the club

Three Bridges Cricket Club youngsters celebrate end of season at awards night - picture special

Three Bridges Cricket Club celebrated their youth section's end-of-season at their annual awards night.

By Mark Dunford
Friday, 10th September 2021, 9:13 pm

Age groups from under 9s up to under 14s were celebrated along with the first ever girls and womens teams. There were awards in each age group for best batsman, best bolwer and manager's award.

The under 9s, 10s, 11s and girls were all presented with their Three Bridges caps.

Nick Parker, who runs the youth section, thanked all the coaches and parents who have helped this season.

There were also presentations to Jo Pegley, who looks after all the registrations and Matt Tyson, who has been a youth coach for many years.

The under 9s

The under 9s with their caps

Nick Parker with the girls team

The girls team are presented with their caps

