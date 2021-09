VIDEO: Talented trampolinists come on in leaps and bounds

If statistics counted, Crawley Town would have won easily at Bristol Rovers - but unfortunately they don't - Steve Leake

News you can trust since 1853

Here are the top 13 run scorers and wicket takers in the division.

The pair dominate with Cammish scoring 777 runs while Hatchett took 45 wickets in the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division.