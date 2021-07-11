Sussex hit by more Covid chaos - but this time it's not in their camp

Ollie Robinson was leading a young Sussex side against a much-changed Kent team / Picture: Getty

An unidentified member of the Kent Spitfires Vitality Blast side that beat Surrey on Friday night tested positive on Saturday and as his team mates were all identified as close contacts, club officials were left scrambling to assemble a scratch squad in time for Sunday’s game.

Director of Cricket Paul Downton and Head Coach Matt Walker worked through the night to assemble a mixture of red-ball specialists and second-teamers and the start was delayed until 12 noon to allow multiple players to be registered in time.

Heino Kuhn was named captain of an XI that included first-teamers Harry Podmore, Matt Quinn, Nathan Gilchrist and Marcus O’Riordan.

Kent CEO, Simon Storey, said: “With the emergence of the Delta variant and recent release in lock down restrictions, the Club has been conscious of the increased possibility of an outbreak.”