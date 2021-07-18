The wickets were shared, with Bertie Foreman standing out with 3-20. Jake Hutson (63) and Liam O'Brien (40 not out) helped see Nomads home.

Roffey (82-1) moved up to second after bowling Eastbourne out for just 81. Spinners Luke Barnard (4-12) and Harnoop Kalsi (3-20) did the damage for Roffey while Leigh Harrison took four catches at slip. Youngster Sam Henderson hit 51 not out from 36 balls to help see Roffey home.

Burgess Hill's Kevin Ramsay

Middleton (264-3) had a brilliant run chase to beat Hastings Priory (263-6). Overseas Dilshan De Zoysa hit a superb 117 and skipper Tom Gillespie 57 for Hastings. But Harry Hovey gave Middleton a great start with 82 before Mahesh Rawat (92 not out) and George Briance (40 not out) guided them to the target.

Haywards Heath (243-8) had the best of a draw with local rivals Cuckfield (186-9). Shelton Forbes hit an unbeaten 59 in Heath's innings while Josh Hayward took 4-60. Ollie Bailey, Jonny Phelps and Jethro Menzies took three wickets each but Heath could not get the final wicket for victory.

Brighton and Hove (224-9) managed to hold on to a draw against Three Bridges (237 all out). Conor Golding (69) and Luke Bellars (60) starred with the bat for Bridges while Luke Bartier took 4-56 for Brighton. Bartier then hit 76 for Brighton while Will O’Donnell took 4-75.

12 points separate the top four now with Nomads leading the pack, Roffey second, East Grinstead third and Three Bridges fourth.

In Division 2, Bognor (246-5) produced a good run chase to beat league leaders Horsham (242-9) to close the gap at the top. Nick Oxley (85) and Michael Thornley (53) batted well for Horsham while Josh Sargeant took 4-40 for Bognor. In reply, Mike Harrios (74) and Nick Ballamy (41) gave Bognor a good start with a 121 opening partnership before skipper Ryan Maskell hit 64 not out from 47 balls to see his side home.

St James’s Montefiore (129-3) are still in the hunt for promotion with a seven-wicket win over Preston Nomads 2nd XI (128 all out). Michael Murray took 4-31 for St James’s before Toby Pullan hit 54 in the run chase.

Burgess Hill (306-2) produced the batting performance of the weekend in their draw with Billingshrst (211-8). Wajid Shah (104 not out) and Kevin Ramsay (159 not out from 122 balls with eight sixes) put on 266 for the third wicket. In reply, Josh Wood (56) and Scott Stratton (74) batted well to help seal the draw.

Chichester Priory Park (100-7) beat Lindfield (99 all out) in a low-scoring game. Matt Geffen (4-12) and Ajit Sambhi (4-45) were the pick of the Chi bowlers.

Mayfield (249-9) recovered from 155-8 in their draw with Roffey 2nd XI (200-5). James Hockley hit 59 for Mayfield but they were struggling until Ollie Chaplin (48 not out) and Steve Harman (39) put on 90 for the ninth-wicket. Free Bridges took 4-66 for Roffey. In reply, Shams Suddahazai (80) and Chris Webb (59) batted well.

Horsham still lead the Division and they are 15 points ahead of St James's in second, who are two points ahead of Bognor.

Other notable performances:

Division 3 West: Littlehampton, Clapham and Patcham chased down 305 to beat Worthing. Aden-Jay Wood (92), Jack Perman (64) and Rohan Ryan (105 not ou) starred for Worthing before Thomas Lee (105 not out) and Bradley James (89 from 69 balls) saw Littlehampton home.

Division 3 East: St Peters posted 313-6 before bowling out Eastbourne for just 75. Mark Sapwell hit 115 for Seaford.

Division 4 West: Aaron Willsher hit 108 and Jack Williams 5-28 for Felbridge and Sunnyside. Louis Storey hit 133 from 77 balls for East Preston, Ollie Fuller 5-51 for Stirlands.

Division 4 East: Ethan Turner took 5-48 for Hastings 2nd XI.

Division 5 Central: Ben McIntosh 150 not out for Fletching, but they lost as Balcombe chased 321 to win.

Division 5 East: Jon Meredith 119 not out from 62 balls for Little Common Ramblers.

Division 6 West: Jonathan Dakic took 5-24 for Eastergate.

Division 6 Central: Phill Stag took 5-17 for Dormansland.

Division 6 East: Will Griffiths 109 for Laughton. Ben Harris 106 for Pett.

Division 7 East: Freddie Freeman 5-18 and Gus Freeman 102 not out for Tunbridge Wells 3rd XI.

Division 8 West: James Mayne took 7-47 as Chichester Priory Park 3rd XI as they beat Broadwater 2nd XI by one run.

Division 8 Central: Darren Hick took 5-17 for Preston Nomads 4th XI.

Division 10 East: Sean Alexander 118 for Tunbridge Wells 4th XI. Martin Simms 133 not out for Robertsbridge 2nd XI. Peter Woolridge 200 for Selmeston and Alciston hitting 14 sixes. Dan Lindop 116 not out for Willingdon 2nd XI. Nick Parsons 108 for Nutley.

Division 9 West: Matt Hawke took 5-20 for Findon 3rd XI. Douglas Sopp hit 103 not out for Storrington.

Division 10 West: Charlie Woodage hot 117 for West Chiltington and Thakeham 3rd XI

Division 10 Central: Dhanush Thiagaraj 115 not out for Lewes Priory 2nd XI. Ashley Netherclift took 5-29 for Lingfield 3rd XI. Alan MacLeod took 5-33 for Burgess Hill 3rd XI. Jay Ansley 122 not out for Turners Hill

Division 11 West (North): Sheheryar Ahmed took 5-13 for Ifield 4th XI.

Division 11 Central (North): Matthew Patterson took 5-6 for Haywards Heath 3rd XI as they bowled Balcombe 3rd XI out for 17.

Division 11 East (North): Jonathan Lofthouse 100 not out for Chiddingly 2nd XI.

Division 11 West (South): Steve Grant 7-26 for Eastergate 2nd XI. Josh Burgess took 5-19 for Pagham 3rd XI.

Division 11 West (South): Chris Brant 105 for Hurstpierpoint 2nd XI. Dan Coomber 101 not out St Peters 4th XI.

Division 12 West (North): Hindu Unity tied with West Chiltington 4th XI, both sides 152 all out.

Division 12 West (South): James Belton took 5-36 for Worthing 4th XI.

Division 12 Central (South): Keith Walker 6-15 for Lewes Priory 3rd XI.