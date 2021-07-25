Sussex Cricket League round-up: Hatchett blows Roffey away, Patterson takes seven for Cuckfield, St James's go top of division 2

In East Grinstead’s innings, Leo Cammish became the league’s top run scorer this season with a superb 100 as Grinstead reached 198 all out. Harnoop Kalsi took 4-68 for Roffey.

Any hopes of a successful run chase for Roffey were soon dashed as Hatchett produced a stunning opening spell that saw him remove five of the top six batsmen with the score on just 44.

He finished with 5-26 before Sam Rattle (3-40) cleaned up the tail and pushed ERG up to second.

Nick Patterson took seven wickets for Cuckfield in their win over Brighton

They are 35 points leaders Preston Nomads (205 all out), who cruised to a 105-run win over Middleton (100 all out).

Nomads batted first and were struggling at 49-6 before Dan Phillips (65) and number 8 Navin Patel (99 from 88 balls) took them up to 205.

In the second innings, leg spinner Will Collard took over and ran through the Middleton line-up with 7-22.

Cuckfield’s (195 all out) Nick Patterson also took a seven wicket haul, finishing with 7-38 as they beat Brighton and Hove (98 all out).

Ben Candfield (60) and James Anyon (52) helped Cuckfield reach 195 all out. Luke Bartier (5-61) was the pick of the Brighton bowlers.

In reply, Brighton could not handle Patterson as he bowled Cuckfield to victory.

Haywards Heath (172-3) carried on their good form with a seven-wicket win over Eastbourne (171 all out).

Jethro Menzies took 4-37 for Heath before Max Barson (80) and Shelton Forbes (52 not out) lead them home.

Will O’Donnell was the star of the show once again as Three Bridges (232-5) beat Hastings Priory (128 all out) by 104 runs.

The New Zealander finally got that elusive century and scored 145. He put on 213 for the third wicket with skipper Joe Walker (70). He then took 4-36 as Bridges, who moved up to third, cruised to victory.

In Division 2, St James’s Montefiore (118-0) went top after a 10-wicket win over Roffey 2nd XI (117 all out).

In-form Michael Murray took 6-27 before Toby Pullan hit 72 not out in the run chase.

Bognor (187 all out) are just two points behind in second place after they beat Billingshurst (129 all out) by 58 runs.

Nick Ballamay top scored for Bognor with 54 while Tom Alexander took 6-39 for Hurst.

Spinners Joe Ashmore (4-51) and Mike Harris (4-18) starred with the ball.

Horsham (135 all out) dropped to third after a two-wicket defeat to Chichester Priory Park (138-8).

Michael Thornely (52) was the only Horsham batsman to get going as spinners Ajit Sambhi (4-58) and Tarryck Gabriel (4-20) bowled them out.

Horsham took wickets at regular intervals but Chichester reached the total eight wickets down in a thrilling match.

Mayfield (160-7) also had a tight win over Lindfield (159 all out) winning by three wickets while Jas Bassan took 7-75 as Burgess Hill (177-4) beat Preston Nomads 2nd XI (175 all out).

Kamran Mirza hit 58 for Nomads before Kevin Ramsay (59 not out) and Junaid Nadir (62) saw Burgess Hill home.

Other notable performances

Division 3 West: Charlie Tear 118 from 74 balls for West Chiltington.

Division 3 East: Andrew Mamoany 5-26 for Porstalde. Max Wheatley 125 from 50 balls for St Peters as they racked up 377-6.

Division 4 East: Clive Tong 105 for Crowhurst Park

Division 5 West: Jay Dumbrill 7-16 for Barns Green. Johann Brouwer 129 for Southwater.

Division 5 Central: Jack Jones 186 for St James’s Montefiore 2nd XI.

Division 5 East: Andrew Anthony took 5-9 for Hailsham. Varun Khullar 5-19 for Little Common Ramblers.

Division 6 West: Ian Stocker 5-13 for Broadbridge Heath. Mohamed Fayas 103 for Crawley Eagles 2nd XI.

Division 6 Central: Ollie Brookes 103 for St Andrews.

Division 7 West: Lee Callagan 6-38 for Pulborough.

Division 7 Central: Ted Bloomfield 99 not out from 42 balls for Hurstpierpoint.

Division 7 Central: Daryl Tullett 146 not out and Harry Meal 100 not out for Newhaven.

Division 8 West: Ryan Silverthorne 6-24 for Broadwater 2nd XI.

Division 8 Central: Luke Martin 115 not out for Bolney.

Division 9 West: Liam Kitchener 152 from 109 balls for Chippingdale 2nd XI. Tim Street 6-16 for Horsham Trinity 2nd XI.

Division 10 West: Ricky Patel 6-34 for Ram 3rd XI. Graham Westmore 161 not out for Petworth Park. Richard Kingsbury 6-36 for Tilgate.

Division 10 Central: Edward Nolan 147 from 104 balls for Ditchling 2nd XI.

Division 10 East: Warren Freer 7-33 for Nutley in a tied match with Westfield - both sides 98 all out.

Division 11 West (South): Dean Holden 135 not out for Clymping 2nd XI.

Division 11 Central (South): Dominic Ashton 8-14 for St James’s Montefiore 3rd XIO as they bowled Henfield 3rd XI all out for 26.

Division 11 East (North): Joe Everdell 165 not out for Wadhurst