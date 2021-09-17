Sussex at Vitality Finals Day - LIVE: Can the Sharks claim title for first time in 12 years?
Sussex Sharks at looking to win the Vitality Blast for the first time since 2009.
Friday, 17th September 2021, 9:25 pm
Luke Wright's men face Kent Spitfires in the semi final (2.30pm) and will play either the Hampshire Hawks or Somerset in the final.
Follow our live blog all day to catch all the action. The page refreshes automatically.
Vitality Blast T20 Finals Day: Can Sussex lift trophy for first time since 2009?
Last updated: Friday, 17 September, 2021, 21:30
- Sussex face Kent Spitfires in second semi-final (2.30pm start)
- Winners will face either Hampshire Hawks or Somerset, who start at 11am
- Final starts at 6.45pm
- Sussex last won the competition in 2009 and were runners-up in 2018
Hampshire skipper James Vince
One-handed catching
Somerset preview
Sussex Sharks skipper Luke Wright’s pre-finals day press conference
Spitfires skipper Sam Billings looks ahead to finals day
Luke Wright reveals some of the fancy dress options people will be going for
Chris Nash and some of our sponsors are coming as wrestlers. Nashy’s coming as the Undertaker and Dan Wade from our Players’ Club will be the Ultimate Warrior.
