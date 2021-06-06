Steyning win at Chippingdale - cricket picture special

Isaac Tidley and William Crees took two wickets each as Chipps were skittled for 83 with Lewis Wells' 12 not out their best effort from a batsman. Steyning didn't have it all their own way in reply, as two wickets apiece for Harry Hughes and Gary Mockford put the result in doubt. But 32 not out from David Kennett got Steyning home. The result puts Steyning one point clear of Chipps at the top of the table. See Stephen Goodger's pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked and get all the local cricket in the Worthing Herald and West Sussex County Times this week.