Rustington CC v Steyning 2nds - cricket picture special

In the Rustington innings of 265, Richard Hobbs scored 85 and Spencer Morris 63 while Nick Beever was Steyning's best bowler with 3-12. Steyning were never really in the hunt and only a late-order 36 from Billy Naple lifted them as they were bowled out for 126. Stuart Stone took 3-59, Ollie Miller 2-7. See Stephen Goodger's pictures from the game on these pages and get all the local cricket in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette on Thursday.