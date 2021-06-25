Picture special: Women's cricket set for take-off in Adur

When trying something new you can never be sure it’ll work.

And it was with some uncertainty that Adur’s first women’s cricket event was held at Buckingham Park last Saturday.

Organisers need not have worried as almost 20 women turned up with positive intent to enjoy themselves and give something new a try. In a short time cheers and laughter could be heard.

The session was run by Charlotte Burton from Sussex Cricket who said: “The turnout and enthusiasm as fantastic and really shows there are many women keen to play in Southwick and Shoreham.”

At the same time there was junior coaching run by Nick Bandy with a sea of children fully enjoying it.

This made it possible for some mums to take part and the whole event was free.

Some of the feedback has been very positive and comments included: “It was great fun and I would be really interested in being part of a regular session” ... “Many thanks to you all - I wasn’t sure what to expect with no experience of playing or watching much cricket but I had a brilliant time” ... “Thank you to Charlotte and the people running the kids’ session. It was extremely well organised”.

The event is a collaboration between Southwick and Shoreham Swingers cricket clubs supported by Sussex Cricket and the ECB.

Southwick said: “We are going to do all again this Saturday and hope to make it a regular event with a tournament in the summer.

If you are interested email

[email protected] or just turn up Saturday at 2pm.

1. Southwick CC hosted an open event for women and children wanting to take up cricket - and it was a big success / Picture: Stephen Goodger Buy photo

