One of the world’s best... and he’s ours: Key Sussex star is staying put

Tymal Mills has been in flying form in the Blast this season / Picture: Getty

The tweet from the Sussex Cricket account was simple, but said it all. “One of the world’s best... and he’s ours!”

It was their comment to mark news that Tymal Mills had extended his T20 contract with the club.

Mills is revered here and abroad as a specialist in the shortest formats of the game and Sussex know they’re lucky to have had his name on their books for so many seasons – and now, for longer.

Since joining the club in 2015, the left-arm fast bowler has played 60 T20 matches for Sussex.

The 28-year-old’s 75 wickets for the Sharks make him Sussex’s fourth highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket. Three more dismissals will take Mills into second place, behind only Will Beer.

And with a Blast quarter-final away to Yorkshire – and, if they win that, another visit to finals day – on the horizon, you wouldn’t bet against him moving up the charts. Having said that, Beer will be out to stay at the top on those same occasions.

Mills is the Sharks’ joint top wicket-taker in this year’s Vitality Blast, level on 11 with David Wiese.

After extending his Sussex contract, Mills, currently away playing in The Hundred, said: “I’m really pleased to sign this extension.

“I’m currently in my seventh year down at Sussex and it’s a great place to play cricket and a great place to live.

“We’re in the hunt for the Blast trophy again this year with a quarter-final to look forward to after The Hundred finishes.

“Hopefully we can sustain this level of success over the next few years.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with Kirts (James Kirtley) in his first year as head coach after developing a good relationship while he was bowling coach and Wrighty (Luke Wright) is a great captain who trusts me to do my job out in the middle.

“I’m looking forward to continuing playing for them both over the next couple of years.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys coming through at the club and I enjoy working with the young bowlers.

“They’re keen to learn and improve and I’ll always be on hand to help them when I can so that when they get their chance in the first-team they’re ready and confident to play our brand of brave, aggressive T20 cricket.”

T20 head coach Kirtley added: “It’s no secret how important Tymal is to our T20 team so I am delighted he will be with Sussex for the next two years.

“He regularly bowls the tough overs and more often than not delivers at crucial moments. He has committed fully to the T20 team this year and his improvement in his batting and fielding has been great to see.

“His performances this year have fully deserved the attention of England and I personally feel he has more to offer at the top level.

“On a personal level, I really enjoy working with Tymal.