Littlehampton and Rustington are flying - but Goring lose by 350 runs

Action from Littlehampton v Broadwater / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Broadwater won the toss and had no hesitation in batting first.

Unlike previous weeks, Littlehampton had to wait a while before the first wicket as the Waller brothers frustrated the opening bowlers Rachad Forde (1-35) and Mac Cox (4-39).

Forde got the breakthrough in the 9th over as he bowled Graham Waller for 19.

Ben West hits out in the Rustington - Steyning twos match / Picture: Stephen Goodger

James Askew (1-12) bowled an economical spell as Broadwater struggled against his accurate slow deliveries.

Paul O’Sullivan (43) and Benn Challen (40) top-scored for the visitors and looked to have set up a good total but when O’Sullivan fell with the score on 174, Broadwater lost their last seven wickets for just 25 runs, Cox and Jordan Farrell (2-38) doing the damage.

Littlehampton got off to a positive start as openers James Askew (57) and Tom Lee (18) put on 57.

Lee was first to go, bowled by Challen. Brad James (45*) frustrated the Broadwater attack, and had support from skipper Mike Askew (32), Louis Paul (13), and Chris Heberlein (18*), as Littlehampton eased to a six-wicket win.

It’s first v second when Littlehampton go to West Chiltington on Saturday.

Skipper Askew said: “This was another very good win, and our fifth in a row. Broadwater are always tough opposition and at 174-3 it looked like we would be chasing 220+ and also not having many bonus points.

“Mac and Jordan bowled really well at the end, as did Jimmy and Nathan in the middle overs.

“To restrict any team under 200 at The Sportsfield is a good effort. Then with the bat we made it look very easy.

“Jimmy got us off to a good start and then Brad held the innings together nicely and allowed for our middle order to go on the attack. In the end, we probably would have chased 250-plus.

“This Saturday we go to West Chiltington. Everyone is expecting Chilts to walk away with the league, and so they should with an ex-international professional in their team.

“We go there with no pressure on us at all, and will look to play the positive cricket we have been playing.”

Also in division three west, Worthing won by three wickets at Henfield.

Three wickets apiece for Jack Perman and Robson Piper helped bowl out Henfield for 141.

And although it was not a straightforward run chase, Worthing got there seven men down thanks largely to 62 not out from Rohan Ryan.

In the same division Goring had a day to forget – beaten by a massive 350 runs at home to leaders West Chilts.

Former Sussex batsman Matt Machan scored 228 batting at No6 as Chilts piled up 403-6, with Goring using eight bowlers who all took some punishment.

Goring’s reply was never likely to get close to the target but an impressive spell of 8-20 by Martyn Swift meant it was over rather quickly. Skipper Sam Botham top-scored with 15 but Goring were all out for 53.

Findon were well-beaten by Ansty. Glenn Bridson’s 36 was the highlight of their total of 114 all out and Ansty won with four wickets to spare.

At least one of Goring and Findon will have a better week this week – they meet at Findon.

Rustington CC’s first team are 22 points clear at the top of division six west of the Sussex Cricket League after thumping Steyning seconds by 139 runs.

In the Rustington innings of 265, Richard Hobbs scored 85 and Spencer Morris 63 while Nick Beever was Steyning’s best bowler with 3-12.

Steyning were never really in the hunt and only a late-order 36 from Billy Naple lifted them as they were bowled out for 126. Stuart Stone took 3-59, Ollie Miller 2-7.

Rustington skipper Finlay Gardner said: "I am thoroughly pleased with the team performance after beating a real title contender in Steyning CC. It was a great performance from all of the team. We set a good target on a tricky wicket and then got off to a flying start with ball in hand. The team stuck with it through the second innings when the pace of the game slowed."