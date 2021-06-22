Lindfield CC round-up: Inconsistent Swans are hit for six by Billingshurst

Billingshurst won the toss and had no hesitation inserting Lindfield in damp overcast conditions. Lindfield opening batsmen Nathan Pugh and Apoorv Wankhade (18) batted circumspectly for nearly ten overs taking the score to 17.

However, the initial breakthrough from Billingshurst’s opening bowlers Shakeem Clarke (6 for 29) and Benjamin Mortimer (2 for 23) opened the flood-gates as wickets started to fall on a regular basis reducing Lindfield to 27 for 7 which included a hat-trick from the impressive Clarke to rip the heart from the innings. Despite rear-guard batting from James Scott 22nt, Phil Weir and Charlie Pugh, Lindfield were bowled out for 71 with the innings containing 6 ducks.

With such a low score to defend Lindfield needed an inspired bowling performance. Despite an early wicket from Charlie Pugh (1 for 25) and a consolation wicket from Scott Pedley (1 for 26) Billingshurst comfortably cruised over the winning line with Skipper Mike Burroughs 37nt and Max Hollander 13nt securing victory in only twelve overs.

Andy Stillwell. Picture by Malcolm Page

Skipper Simon Shivnarain was full of praise for Billingshurst after the game. Shivnarain commented, ‘the toss had an influence on the match but make no mistake, Billingshurst played exceptionally well and outplayed us in every department. The Lindfield players are shell shocked but keen to learn lessons and make amends next week’

This week Lindfield are at home to Preston Nomads 2. Start 12.30

Lindfield 2nd XI

Jayson Butler. Picture by Malcolm Page

With a heavy loss the previous week behind them, Lindfield 2s looked to bounce back at home to Ifield 2s. Lindfield won the toss and not surprisingly elected to field in damp conditions. Opening bowler Jayson Butler with a fabulous 3 for 8 in 8 overs was again in fine form reducing Ifield to 48 for 5 in 15 overs.

Lindfield Skipper Gareth Court astutely freshened up the bowling to keep the pressure on the visitors as Ross Pedley (1 for 27), Steve Pearce (2 for 27) continued to keep the Ifield innings in tight control. Although opener Alroy Pereira (25) and Adam Swart (56) batted well with a fine partnership to take the score to 106 the introduction of Gareth Court (1 for 21) and Shane Peach (2 for 23) ensured the final score of 145 for 9 in 40 overs was below par.

With clouds beginning to darken Lindfield openers Andy Stillwell and Gareth Court (15) started briskly, knowing to be ahead on run rate after ten overs should it then rain would be a win. Together with young Jayson Butler (38nt), Stillwell (49) showed his experience as Lindfield eased over the winning line with James Colvin (14*) scoring the winning runs as Lindfield finished on 149 – 3 in 31.4 overs for a much needed win.

This week Lindfield 2s travel to St Andrews. Start 13.00

Lindfield 3rd XI

Due to the heavy rain Lindfield 3s match at Hickmans Lane against St Andrews 2s was cancelled. This week they travel to Ansty 3s

Lindfield 4th XI

Lindfield 4s continued their impressive form to the season with a 8 wicket win against Keymer & Hassocks 3s to remain top of the table.

On winning the toss Lindfield decided to bowl first and soon had the home side in trouble as Tim Hartley 3 for 16, James Campbell 2 for 23 and Peter Booth 2 for 18 used the conditions to their advantage as Keymer & Hassocks were bowled out for 103. Mark Johnston top scoring with 36.

Lindfield soon lost two early wickets but Hayden Baker 49nt and Matthew Hay 25nt batted well to ensure an 8 wicket win. Dean Griffin 1 for 8 in 6 was the pick of the home sides bowers.