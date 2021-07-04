Findon beat Goring - cricket picture special

Toby Kingsbury (65), Brad Bridson (57) and Glenn Bridson (54) all contributed well as Findon totalled 241-6. Oliver Watkins with 2-44 was Goring's best bowler. In reply, Harrison Grayston took 3-28 and there were two victims apiece for David Evertitt, Brad Bridson and Felix Jordan as Goring were bowled out for 114. Arosh Fernandopulle with 38 and Danny Pittham (32) were the only batsmen to make an impression. The result leaves Findon fifth and Goring ninth. Get all the local cricket in the Worthing Herald - out on Thursday.