East Preston CC v Steyning CC - report and picture special

Top of the league Steyning won the toss and elected to bat. East Preston took a few early wickets and had Steyning 46/5. During the mid overs the wickets dried up and Steyning got more of a foothold in the game. Four dropped catches didn't help East Preston's cause and Steyning finished on 151/9, the highlights being 40 from Sam Hunt and 34 from William Crees. Louis Storey took 3-34 and Tom Reeves 2-29.
East Preston took to the crease and Steyning didn't hold back in showing why they are sitting top, getting East Preston 24/5. Just as East Preston were starting to settle a quick burst of wickets had them 83/9. A last wicket stand gave East Preston a glimmer of hope chasing the total down however Steyning took the final wicket with East Preston on 126. Jonny Cooper top scored with 43* and Reeves completed a fine all-round game with 34. Hunt took 3-19 and Bartholomew Poyser 3-22 as Steyning moved 49 points clear at the top with three games left.
East Preston are dangerously close to the relegation zone and need a strong close to the season to remain in division four. See pictures from the match by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked.