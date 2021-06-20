Action from Bognor's home win over Chichester Priory Park in division two of the Sussex Cricket League / Picture: Martin Denyer

Cricket picture gallery: Bognor get better of Chichester Priory Park

Bognor CC won the derby at the Regis Oval - moving 20 points clear of Horsham at the top of the table and leaving Chichester too close to the bottom for comfort.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 1:30 pm
Updated Sunday, 20th June 2021, 1:32 pm

Bognor scored 168-9 in 52 overs on a difficult day for batting, with Taylor Jaycocks top scoring with 36 and Ajit Sambhi taking 4-63. Chichester were all out for 140 in reply, despite Tarryck Gabriel's 56. See pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked - all taken by Martin Denyer - and get all the local cricket news in the Chichester and Bognor Observers, out on Thursday.

