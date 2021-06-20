Crawley Eagles continue to fly as Uddin leads 1st team to victory

Eagles batted first in a rain reduced 33 over game, Fallah Uddin 53 and Tanveer Haider 45 helped the host to a respectable total of 198-6 off 33 overs.

The visitors reply started well but with the weather getting worse it was important Eagles got through the overs quickly, step up Fallah Uddin with his off spin he picked up 3-33 this also resulted in no fast bowlers being used so part time spinners Usman Bashir 1-30 helped the team get through the 33 overs in time leaving the visitors 156-9 off 33 overs.

Eagles captain Anjum Zafar said: “The team did well to help get the ground ready and playable then a good team effort on the field resulted in a welcome win for all our effects, A special mention to the two league umpires who did a great job to help get the game on and completed safely."

Crawley Eagles Ladies Cricket team were honoured to be invited to play in a cricket Softball tournament at Lords on Friday 18th June. Although the weather stopped them playing outside the games were switched indoors. This did not stop the team and the players having a brilliant and memorable day. The team would like to thank the MCC and the NACC for their kind invitation.

Eagles welcome league leaders Rye CC 1st XI to Cherry Lane on Saturday 1pm start and will be hoping to keep this form going.

Sussex Cricket League Division 6 West: Crawley Eagles 2nd XI v Broadbridge Heath CC 1st XI

Eagles second team had a comfortable 89 run victory away at Broadbridge Heath CC. Eagles batted first Safeur Rehman to scored with 60 to help his team get to 173-9 of 40 overs. Ian stocker was the pick of the bowlers with 4-20.

In reply the hosts could not get away from the Eagles bowlers and were all out for 84 off 30 overs Dany Kochikat to scored with solid 43, Dilshan De Silva was the pick of the visitors bowlers with 3-9 off his 8 overs.

Sussex Cricket League Div 7: Crawley Eagles 3rd XI v Ram CC 2nd XI

150 run partnership between Atif Hussain 88 not out and Ijaz Akbar 54 not out helped Eagles thirds to a 30 run victory over Ram CC 2nd XI. Eagles batted first and were in deep trouble at 30-5 Atif and Ijaz then played out a 150 unbroken partnership to help the team get to 180-5 off 40 overs.

Amish Patel 3-20 got the wickets but a brilliant bowling spell from veteran Kirat Patel was the highlight of the home team, but he was let down by his fielders and deserved to get a bag full of wickets. In reply Ram fell short of the target by 30 runs.

Sussex Cricket League Div 8: Crawley Eagles 4th XI v Brighton & Hove CC 4th XI

Eagles fourth team were comprehensively beaten by Brighton Hove 4th by 6 wickets. Eagles batting collapsed to 105 all out it only took the visitors 27 overs to get to the target.

Sussex Cricket League Div 10: Crawley Eagles 5th XI v Wisborough Green 2nd XI

A brilliant 100 by Mohammed Fayas helped Eagles 5th to a 103 run victory. Eagles batting first scored 220 off 40 overs thanks to Fayas 100 off 109 balls. In reply Green finished on 117 all out once again Eagles bowling attack was spearheaded by left arm swing bowler Ashif with 4-37 off his 8 overs.

Sussex Cricket League Div 11: Crawley Eagles 6th XI v Billingshurst 4th XI