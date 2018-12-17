Crawley Town Verdict: Reds missed Ollie Palmer as they struggled to threaten at windswept Macclesfield

On Saturday 62 hardy souls made their way to Macclesfield to watch the Red Devils on their travels, the further north you went the worse the weather got.

The game was played in a howling gale and rain swirling across the pitch into the faces on the away support who were huddled at the back of the stand.



If you had sat in any of the front dozen rows you would have been soaked or been target practice for the advertising board that flew into the stand.

Crawley played into the elements and generally contained the opposition in the first half, their goal came from a Bonz N’Gala miss-placed header across the pitch and the diminutive winger latched onto the ball and struck it from 30 yards past the outstretched Glenn Morris.



Half-time came, one-down and with the wind and rain generally behind them, surely with what we had seen it should only be a matter of time until we equalised.



Well that’s what we thought – firstly just before the players came out the floodlights failed, and we then waited for the news that the game had been called off.



Fortunately not, they managed to get them working again, so after a 15 minute wait the second half commenced.



And with the first attack the Red Devils won a corner, the ball was swung in and was cleared off the goalline – was this going to be the start of the comeback?



Sadly no. Attack after attack just petered out as they tried to walk the ball into the net – no-one except Josh Payne was prepared to have a go from outside the area to test the 'keeper.



The away support having watched how Macclesfield used the wings to get the ball crossed early for the forwards running in – we did none of that.

To make the afternoon worse we let the home side increase the lead.



How we miss Ollie Palmer – without our leading scorer we don’t look like putting the ball in the net, something has to change otherwise we are going to have a similar season to last and end up with a relegation dog fight which nobody at Crawley wants.



Despite what Gabriele Cioffe said to the press last week about being happy with the squad as it stands, with the comments from the supporters on Saturday, they beg to differ and want to see some movement in the transfer window which opens in the New Year.

Everyone have a good Christmas and please can we have an early present from the team on Saturday with a win against Carlisle.

Away Travel to Cambridge United on Boxing Day

Our coach departs from the newly named Peoples Pension stadium at 9.30am and cost is £20.00. We now only have 12 seats available on the coach so to book on please contact m on 07771-792346.