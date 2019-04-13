Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi admits: 'Beating Yeovil was the best win of my career as a manager'

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi admitted beating relegation rivals Yeovil Town away from home was a fantastic result.



He knew it was not going to be easy heading into the game on the back of four successive defeats.



And the Italian revealed there was a lot of tension on him and the team surrounding the game.



Speaking to the club's website www.crawleytownfc.com he said: "It was the best victory of my managerial life.



"There was a lot of pressure on the boys and there was a lot of pressure on myself but I felt everyone dealt with it very well.

"The most important thing for my was everyone believed in what we are doing which after four defeats in a row it isn't easy.



"The boys did everything I asked and I felt the squad on my side and I'm happy."



Cioffi was also pleased to be able to reward the loyal fans, 141 of whom made the trip to West Somerset.



"I am also happy we gave some joy to our supporters."



The Crawley boss praised goalscorer Filipe Morais for his contribution following a long lay-off due to an injury to his finger.



He said: "It wasn't an easy season for anyone, starting with Phil who had a rugby injury and is now showing the player he is - he already had one of his best seasons and has been outstanding in his last four or five performances.



"But to talk about an individual is unfair as I should also mention Glenn Morris, George Francomb, the other members of the team and those on the bench as well as those who are at home!"