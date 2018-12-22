Crawley Town 2 Carlisle United 3 - Player ratings

Crawley suffered a frustrating defeat at home by Carlisle United, but how did the players fare?

Journalism student George Hopcraft runs the rule over Crawley Town's players - do you agree with his assessment?

Glenn Morris – 7: Great saves to keep the score at 2-3 and could’ve been more without him.

Josh Payne – 6: Played with real heart and belief in the centre of midfield.

Joe McNerney – 4: Struggled with the pace in behind for Carlisle resulting in a lot of chances for the away side.

Dominic Poleon – 7: His best performance in a Crawley shirt with great sets of movement for both goals reacting the quickest.

Luke Gambin – 6: A great assist for Poleon’s second.

George Francomb – 4: Pulled down Yates for the penalty and didn’t recover from there.

Ashley Nathaniel-George – 6: Caused Carlisle problems but no real conviction in front of goal.

Joe Maguire – 4: Had a quiet game with no real impact from left back. Struggled with runs from Nadesan.

Dannie Bulman © – 6: Great assist for Poleon on 8 minutes isolating the Carlisle centre-backs who was able to calmly finish.

Panutche Camara – 4: Was quiet all game and couldn’t make an impact for the Reds.

Bondz N’Gala – 4: Struggled to keep Carlisle attackers at bay.

Subs:

Reece Grego-Cox – 5: Nearly was the super-sub for Crawley but fluffed his lines on both attempts.

See more:

Video: Double goal scorer Dominic Poleon gives his post-match reaction to defeat by Carlisle United

Video: Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi gives his post-match comments and blames officials for 'six or seven bad decisions'

Match report: Crawley let slip three points despite Dominic Poleon's brace

Fanfare: Crawley Town fan Elliot Raccio previews Reds' home match against Carlisle United