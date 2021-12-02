Mad for it! Horsham star Purcell lands Southern Counties prize

Madhav Purcell looks happy with his title win

Mad, as he is known at the club, was entering his first championship and faced Dan Quarrington of Titchfield ABC.

In what was a very even bout, Purcell started off by using his range and stiff one-two combinations to pick off Quarrington from the first round and was looking to use his boxing skills to control the bout.

However, the second was closer when Quarrington looked to force the pace and work on the inside.

Purcell got a bit too involved and the bout was now a round a piece.

Realising this, the Horsham fighter got back to using his jab and footwork to win the bout and become and become Southern Counties Champion.

“Being the first tournament he has entered, he was over the moon with his win” said HBC coach John Essex.

He will now box in Banbury in the next round next week.

‘Mad’ joined club-mate Charlie Perry in becoming a champion for the club this season.

“The squad is doing really well,” Essex said.

“We have had a busy start to this season and will be looking to carry it on in 2022 when we will also be having our first show as early as March.