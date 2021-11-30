Best pramsuit for your new baby

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A pramsuit is an essential to have when you are taking your new baby for a walk as it will help to keep them warm and cosy - and make them look cuter than ever before.

Cream Bunny Fleece Pramsuit Cream Bunny Fleece Pramsuit £28.00 This adorable pramsuit is the perfect outer layer for chilly days. The faux fur fabric is so soft and cosy, while little bunny details such as the face, ears and paws will make your baby look extra cute. The practical popper opening makes it easy to get on and off too. Available in sizes newborn, 0 to 3 months and 3 to 6 months. Buy now

Snuggle Padded Pramsuit 0-24 Months Snuggle Padded Pramsuit £16.95 5/5 Keep your little one snuggled up from top to toe with this adorable printed pramsuit. It’s fully padded and filled with recycled wadding, has a fixed hood, zip fastening. Sizes up to 12 months have fully enclosed feet and sizes 12 months plus have open feet. Buy now

Personalised Bear Pramsuit 0-2 Years Personalised Bear Pramsuit £22.00 4/5 This is the perfect suit for parents who like to personalise - and want a keepsake that they can treasure for many years. Personalise the suit with a child’s name embroidered at the chest for a unique gift. Made with 100 per cent organic cotton fleece and 100 per cent cotton lining to keep baby warm and comfortable. Embroidery in a matching brown thread. Buy now

Pile all-in-one suit with ears Pile all-in-one suit with ears £14.99 3.5/5 All-in-one suit in soft pile, great for keeping your new addition wrapped up and warm during the winter months. It features a hood with ears and a zip down the front that has a chin guard at the top and continues down one leg to keep baby safe and secure. There are also opening mitts at the cuffs that can be folded over to keep the hands warm. It has a jersey lining for a comfortable fit. Available in brown or natural white. Available in sizes 0 to 2 months. Buy now

Velour Striped Pramsuit (0-12 Mths) Velour Striped Pramsuit £18.00 3.5/5 This super soft striped velour pramsuit is perfect for keeping little ones snug while you’re out and about. It is created in a warm long-sleeved design, with a cosy hood and integrated booties. There’s also an added popper and zip fastenings for quick and easy dressing. This style is made with added stretch for movement, plus a fleece lining for extra comfort. Made with recycled polyester. Buy now