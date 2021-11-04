The best electric heaters for winter

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The problem for many, especially in the age of home-working and amid the current fuel crisis, is that heating your home can be costly and most of the time you only really want the heat in the one room you are in.

What are the benefits of an electric heater?

That’s where an electric (also known as a space heater) can come in handy. These machines come in a range of sizes and designs and have a variation of features, (and a broad price spectrum too), but the one thing they all have in common is that they can hear a room quickly and efficiently.

There are a range of things to consider when buying a space heater. There’s your budget to think about, and also the space you have available in your home to place a heater. Aesthetic too is very important. If you get your heater out for the colder seasons, the chances are it’s staying somewhere on show in your home for a few months so you want to make sure it still looks attractive.

Whichever heater you choose, it’s sure to be a valuable addition to your gadget collection as the season continues to change.

Here are ten of the best electric heaters on the market right now which will help you go from cool to toasty in no time at all. We’ve chosen heaters which are suitable for all room sizes and all budgets, so there’s something to suit everyone’s needs.

Once you’ve made your home nice and cosy, you might want to snuggle up on the sofa with a good film. Improve your viewing experience with one of these top sound bars and, if you fancy making your own home cinema then you’re going to need one of our top picks for home projectors.

Zanussi ZTPTCH3001 Panel Heater - White Zanussi ZTPTCH3001 Panel Heater - White £79.99 Heat up your home easily and conveniently with this sleek looking heater. It offers maximum heat output of 2000 W, heating up the room quickly. Two heat settings and a traditional dial thermostat also ensures you get exactly as much heat as you need.This stylish and compact panel heater will blend in any room you place it. It doesn’t produce any sound, so you’ll barely notice it. It’s economical and lightweight and has an integrated handle too, so it’s easy to move around as you wish. Thanks to its overheat and tip over protection as well as safety cut out, it won’t require your constant attention either you can relax and know you are safe with this machine. This is an online only purchase and not available in store. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Dimplex Essentials DEUF2 2kW Upright Fan Heater Dimplex Essentials DEUF2 2kW Upright Fan Heater £35.00 This heater, which offers a choice of two heat settings, is great for quickly heating up a room - and therefore yourself in the cold winter months. It’s compact design and style enables for floor standing and use in even the smallest of spaces, allowing you to use this practical heater in any room of the house. It also features frost protection and has a safety cut out switch. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Norderney 2,000 Watt Electric Convection Panel Heater with Thermostat Norderney 2,000 Watt Electric Convection Panel Heater with Thermostat £99.99 This is a luxury convection heater with 2,000W of power, two heat levels and an elegant glass front panel with a built-in LCD display and touch controls. It has a thermostat which is adjustable from 15 - 35°C, a temperature sensor and a frost detector. The heater is characterised by quick and quiet warmth, as well as high durability. It’s suitable as a freestanding or wall mounted device in rooms up to 70m³/30m² and the package includes wall mounting materials and feet. This elegant looking heater will enhance your space and ensure pleasant interior temperatures all week long - no matter how cold it is outside Available in black or white. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Braydon 600W Electric Panel Heater Braydon 600W Electric Panel Heater £57.95 This electric heater is fitted with a setback timer, digital temperature control and an electronic thermostatic for accurate room temperature measurement. It can be used safely in all rooms in the house, including the bathroom. The eco digital electric panel heater heats up to a comfortable pre-set temperature. Set your desired temperature between -5°C to 35°C and then the electric convector heater will switch on or off automatically to maintain your set temperature. Suitable for use in a number of properties such as apartments, bungalows, cottages, extensions, loft conversions, caravans, conservatories, small and portable offices. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Flat/Upright 2,000 Watt Portable Electric Fan Compact Heater Flat/Upright 2,000 Watt Portable Electric Fan Compact Heater £17.99 The portable electric fan compact heater is the ideal solution for instantaneous heat in a smaller space, including the bedroom, office, conservatory, garage, outbuilding, mobile home or caravan. With two heat settings and an adjustable thermostat, it is very easy to use. For added safety it features an automatic shut off, ensuring that the heater will cut out if it gets too hot. The built-in frost protection avoids the room temperature from falling below 5°C too. This fan also has a cool air setting, so it will keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Its compact styling also makes it easy to move from room to room so you can move it around the home with you all through the day. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Silentnight Tower PTC Ceramic Heater - 2000W Silentnight Tower PTC Ceramic Heater - 2000W £39.95 This heater has been designed to be as quiet as possible, portable, and lightweight. It’s been created specifically to enable you to create the ideal temperature to enjoy a restful night’s sleep. The temperature of the bedroom is one of the most important factors to getting a good night’s sleep and the ceramic element also means it is more efficient. The adjustable thermostat and heat settings allow you to choose between 800W, 1200W, and 2000W or even a cool air setting if you prefer. That means not only will this heater help keep you snug and warm in the winter, but also breezy and cool in the summer, so this is a device will be useful to you season to season. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

2000 Watt Electric Convection Radiator Heater 2000 Watt Electric Convection Radiator Heater £29.22 Powerful and compact, this 2000W convection heater with its freestanding design is ideal for offices, studios and workshops. Featuring three heat settings (750W, 1250W, and 2000W) and an adjustable thermostat, it offers a range of easily adjustable options, to suit every preference so you can decide how much heat you need. Overheat protection and thermal cutoff features ensure safety whilst in use too so you know you can leave it to heat up a room with no worries. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

De’Longhi 2kW Ceramic Tower Fan Heater De’Longhi 2kW Ceramic Tower Fan Heater £90.00 This tower heater has a safe and efficient ceramic heating element that provides fast and powerful spot heat safely, thanks to the self-regulating heat output. The motorized swing helps to heat up the room more evenly for a cleaner air outflow and a better atmosphere. The heater offers frost protection, is thermostatically controlled and also has a timer so you can control when the heater is on or off, according to how warm you want your room to be. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Dimplex MaxAir Hot and Cold 2.5kW Bluetooth Fan Heater Dimplex MaxAir Hot and Cold 2.5kW Bluetooth Fan Heater £190.00 This hot and cold fan is ideal for year round use to provide hot or cold air just when you need it. It’s a feature packed machine, with touch screen, Bluetooth operation and remote control. There’s also three cooling speeds including turbo, three heat settings including intelligent eco heat mode, 12 hour runback timer and powerful 2.5kW heat output. This has everything you need to efficiently deliver hot air in the winter and a refreshing breeze during the summer, and you can operate it via a Bluetooth app so adjusting the settings to suit your needs couldn’t be easier. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now