The Ultimate TV Binge Bed Has Arrived

Watch your favourite shows in comfort

A leading platform for fandoms has partnered with an independent bedmaker to create the ultimate 'TV Binge Bed'.

This comes with self-cleaning sheets, a 'Netflix and Chill' setting and built-in potty. This means people will never need to leave their bed while watching again.

The bed has many built-in features

FandomSpot.com is offering the unrivalled bingeing experience with the luxurious four-poster king size bed.

The bed has many additional features to maximise quality of screen time (Photo: Fandom Spot)

This includes a smart 32-inch flat screen TV and built-in surround sound speakers. It also contains folding trays, charging points, and places for storing food and ‘private things’.

In addition, the bed also has a built-in tablet smart control panel with access to a camera doorbell. This enables TV addicts to answer the door without getting up.

The bed is expected to retail at a starting price of $14,999 (£11,321), with orders being fulfilled from spring 2022.

To register to find out more information when the ultimate ‘TV Binge Bed’ is available to order, visit: https://www.fandomspot.com/the-ultimate-tv-binge-bed/

The bed is upholstered with decadent red velvet and comes complete with the self-cleaning linen, a bin and external smart doorbell kit to connect to the tablet.

The top platform for fandom

FandomSpot.com is the best site to browse fandom content for anything imaginable, from games, movies, and TV shows, to anime and even old-school memorabilia.

The platform has been created to bring people together to celebrate their fandoms in every possible way.

Alyssa Celatti of FandomSpot.com, said, “Everybody has those days when they don’t want to leave their bed. When we saw the data that people have been spending more time in bed than before binge-watching their favourite shows, we chose to work with an expert furniture maker to create the ultimate bed to watch TV.

“The ‘TV Binge Bed’ is essentially the ‘Swiss Army Knife’ of TV beds - people will be able to watch their favourite shows from the comfort of their bed, while eating, drinking, doing their business on the toilet or when getting in the mood for love.