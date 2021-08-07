Rain, thunderstorms and flooding: August weather to get worse before it gets better (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

It may have gotten off to a wet and windy start in many parts of the country, but the weather this August is set to get worse before it gets better.

Thunderstorms bringing lighting, heavy downpours and even hail are expected to blight some of the UK this weekend.

Yellow storm warnings

The Met Office has issued a number of yellow thunderstorm warnings, through from Friday night until Saturday evening.

A yellow thunderstorm warning was in place until midnight on Friday night (6 August) covering Northern Ireland, North Wales, the North of England and central Scotland.

But the bad weather didn’t end there, with a further warning now in place until midnight Saturday (7 August), with heavy rainfall expected to cause major disruption to travel.

Sunday (8 August) is expected to bring more of the same, with the heavy downpours also expected to cause flooding in parts of the country.

Forecasters predict a further 20 to 30mm of rain could fall within the space of an hour on Saturday, following the downpours on Friday which brought up to 60mm in parts of the country.

The temperature throughout will remain in the high teens and low twenties, with some sunshine amidst all the rain.

Monday isn’t likely to be much better, but forecasters expect to see more sunshine and higher temperatures starting from Tuesday (10 August)

Bad weather 'not going anywhere quickly'

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “The reason for this is low pressure is in charge of the UK’s weather at the moment – it’s a very slow-moving area of low pressure, so it’s not going anywhere quickly.

“It’s leading to bands of heavy showers and thunderstorms which you have seen through the course of Friday, and we have seen flooding in places too.