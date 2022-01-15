New year, new you, with productive morning routines

Drinking water first thing in the morning is a great way to start the day (photo: Shutterstock)

Oh what a beautiful morning, oh what a beautiful day ...

Starting our mornings in the most productive way

It’s the start of a new year and you are determined to kick it off with a new morning routine to revitalise your life and create the best version of yourself.

January is a time when most of us set ourselves good intentions. One resolution that could make a big difference to how we feel is setting a new morning routine.

The new year offers a great opportunity to review the way you start your day. Mornings can be hectic, and in order to make them run as smoothly as possible, a smart routine can massively improve your productivity and mindset.

Indulge yourself with a pampering morning routine (photo: Shutterstock)

A morning routine sets the tone for what’s to come, helping us to better control rather than be controlled by our schedules. We can focus more on what is in front of us, where to spend our time and, ultimately, boost our productivity, if we start each morning fresh.

Start with stillness

Creating a morning meditation practise can be a life-changing experience in the best manner possible.

Morning meditation practise can be a life-changing experience (photo: Shutterstock)

Meditation requires dedication and patience, as slowing down and controlling your thoughts can be surprisingly difficult. Increased awareness aids in emotional balance and enhances general well-being.

According to studies, mindful meditation may even improve immune function. A morning meditation practise can help you feel more present in your life, increase your appreciation for great situations, and empower you.

Rise and Shine

Most of us use alarm clocks to get us up in the morning, and although they are generally effective, they may not be the best method of awakening in the morning. It may seem hard to believe, but your alarm clock actually promotes unhealthy sleep habits.

Sunrise alarm clocks are one approach to cope with the reality that most of us no longer sleep and wake according to our normal sleep patterns. They trick your biological hardware by simulating gradual sunsets at night and gradual sunrises in the morning to help you wake up more naturally.

Sunrise alarm clocks help to regulate waking and sleeping patterns (photo: Shutterstock|)

Showering

Start the day witrh san invigorating shower to set you off to a good start (photo: Shutterstock)

With darker mornings and colder weather, it can be difficult to get that much needed get up and go in the AM. Starting the day with an invigorating shower will set you off to a good start.

As well as enjoying the revitalising feeling, morning showers, according to scientists, are healthier for you due to some surprising health benefits. Showering or bathing in the morning can help to improve blood circulation, decrease stress and increase immunity.

If you are looking to add some extra oomph to your morning shower, why not incorporate some energy-boosting products into your routine, such as the invigorating Glenashdale Bath and Shower Gel from ARRAN Sense of Scotland.

Made with the essential oils of grapefruit and green leaf, the vitamin enriched formula and zesty fragrance is sure to awaken your senses and get your morning off to a great start.

Hydrate yourself

Drinking water first thing in the morning is a great way to start the day and provides many health benefits. It’s good for your skin, metabolism, and energy levels to stay hydrated.

Drinking water first thing in the morning is a great way to start the day (photo: Shutterstock)

There are even more advantages to drinking water first thing in the morning on an empty stomach including providing a boost in energy, a clearer complexion and a great way to flush out toxins built up in your system.

Drinking a pint of water first thing in the morning will help you notice and appreciate positive changes in your body.

Plan ahead

One of the most effective things you can do to start your day on the right foot is to set a plan the night before. It doesn’t have to be a minute-by-minute schedule, but it should outline the primary tasks or goals you want to achieve the following day – as well as how you want to spend the first few hours.

Start your day on the right foot by setting a plan the night before (photo: Shutterstock)

As we only have a limited amount of willpower and decision-making skill each day, creating a review of your day and planning out an essential to-do list is extremely beneficial. Making too many decisions first thing in the morning will slow you down and exhaust your brain for the remainder of the day.

You’ll have more energy and time to enjoy the most productive morning possible if you can eliminate decision-making from your mornings.

No scrolling!

How many of us have been guilty of grabbing for our phones as soon as we wake up? It’s so tempting to check your emails, look through social media, and see what’s new.

Try to refrain from scrolling on your phone as soon as you wake up (photo: Shutterstock)

Our phones, while they can help us be more productive and improve the quality of our lives, they can also be a big source of distraction and stress, particularly when we check them first thing in the morning.

Your creative brain is most attuned when you first wake up in the morning, so take use of this time to create the conditions you want in your life.

Train your brain to accept less stimulating – but more helpful – activities such as exercising, spending time with family, listening to a podcast or even mindfully making a cup of coffee.