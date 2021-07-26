Home and Away remembers actor Dieter Brummer following death at 45

Actor Dieter Brummer has died at the age of 45 (image: Channel 5 handout)

A former cast member from the Austrailian soap Home and Away has been found dead at his home in Sydney aged 45, according to reports.

Police are now preparing a report for the coroner and have said his death is “not believed to be suspicious.”

‘Much-loved’

Home and Away has paid tribute to the actor, who played Shane Parrish between 1992 and 1996, saying he was a “much-loved cast member”.

On-screen, Brummer’s character Shane was married to Angel, played by actor Melissa George.

A statement on the official Instagram page of the soap said: “Home and Away and @channel7 are deeply saddened to hear of Dieter Brummer’s passing.

“Dieter was a much-loved Home and Away cast member and celebrated by Australian and international audiences for his award-winning portrayal of Shane Parrish.

“We send our sincere condolences to Dieter’s family and friends during this very difficult time.”

He also played Troy Miller in rival soap Neighbours and had roles in shows Underbelly and Winners And Losers.

Neighbours also shared a tribute to Brummer, with a post on Instagram reading: “Vale Dieter Brummer, joined the Neighbours alumni in 2012 as Capt Troy Miller.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

‘Lovely man’

Home and Away star Georgie Parker, known as Roo Stewart in the soap, was among those paying tribute to Brummer.

She commented on Home and Away’s tribute, writing: “Such sad news, such a lovely man and a good actor too. Much love to his family and loved ones at this terribly difficult time.”

A statement from the New South Wales police said: “About 1.30pm (Saturday July 24 2021), officers from The Hills Police Area Command responded to reports of a concern for welfare at a home on Glenhaven Road, Glenhaven.

“The body of a man was located inside the home.