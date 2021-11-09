Britain saw the biggest increase of new handmade artisans in a decade last year
Britain saw the biggest increase of new handmade artisans in a decade last year, with a 33 per cent increase in self-employed crafters recorded between 2019 and 2020 alone, according to research
This growth contributed to an overall rise of 21 per cent more makers setting up handmade businesses over the last ten years. Amazon Handmade – a store for handcrafted personalised products, supporting local artisans – conducted the research which identifies Birmingham, Edinburgh, and London as Great British craft hotspots. Birmingham and the West Midlands saw more growth during the pandemic year than any other region in the UK, and Edinburgh (home to 18 per cent of Scotland’s artisans) and London (31 per cent of Britain’s artisans) host the highest number of artisans nationally.
- Dawn McKenna, 52 from Edinburgh, has been celebrated with a Textiles billboard to promote her business Bowzos. Dawn commented: “Bowzos started in 2014 when a new member of the family came along, our naughty Beagle, Honey. I was inspired to make her something special as I couldn't find anything unique, so with some scraps of fabric and my history of crafting, I made her a collar using local tweed. Now I sell tartan bow-tie collars worldwide, all inspired from my love for Honey. She’s just turned 8 years old, and this billboard is just the birthday present she deserves!”