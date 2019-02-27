Your Say
Great Daux roundabout. Photo: Google Street Maps

Letter: A24 upgrade is long overdue

Like W. Morris (letters 22nd February), I too live on the A24 Dorking Road near Warnham and am concerned about the safety implications arising from the impending changes to the Great Daux roundabout.

Your Say
Horsham

Letter: Building homes in nature-friendly way

In her speech, 11 January, launching the Government’s 25 Year Environment Plan, the Prime Minister, Mrs Theresa May, reiterated the Conservative Party’s pledge ‘to make ours the first generation to leave the natural world in a better state than we found it’ and the importance of ‘protecting and enhancing our natural environment for the next generation, so they have a healthy and beautiful country in which to build their lives’.

Your Say
Load more

Trending

  1. Chelsea forward Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid dependent on Zidane, Leicester City slap £90m price tag on defender amid Manchester United interest - Rumour Mill

  2. Chelsea v Brighton player ratings

  3. Brighton boss Hughton on Chelsea's form, Eden Hazard, whether he'll rotate his team, Neil Warnock's ref outburst and more

  4. Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain believed to be interested in Barcelona star, Arsenal send scout to watch Cagliari midfielder - Rumour Mill

  5. Brighton & Hove Albion boss Hughton would be 'grateful' if Chelsea star Hazard is rested again