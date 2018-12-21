Your chance to nominate young person to launch Horsham District Year of Culture

There is still time to nominate a young person to officially launch the Horsham District Year of Culture.

The year long celebration of local culture will be officially launched at a special ceremony in Horsham Park on Saturday, January 5, in the afternoon.

The event will feature a light show and entertainment, which organisers hope will be an apt way to start the year of culture.

Year of Culture officials and the County Times are looking for a district resident, aged 16 or under, who has a real talent and passion for the arts.

If you think you know somebody who deserves the opportunity to launch the Horsham District Year of Culture then please email ct.news@jpress.co.uk and mark it Year of Culture launch. Please send their name, age and school they attend and, in no more than 150 words, please tell us why you think they should be chosen.

Please send it to us no later than Friday, December 28.