Your chance to meet Portsmouth FC stars in Chichester

Players from Portsmouth Football Club will be coming to Chichester for a meet and greet session later this month.

Timber and builders' merchant Covers will be hosting the free to attend session at its depot on Quarry Lane on Thursday, February 21, where visitors will have the chance to have a photograph with first team players Matt Clarke, Jack Whatmough and Adam May from 1.30 until 3pm

Portsmouth midfielder Adam May. Picture contributed

A spokesman for Covers, which is the official club partner of Portsmouth FC, said the players will also be signing autographs, whilst there will be a chance to win a signed Portsmouth FC shirt.

Richard Murrell, manager at Covers Chichester, said: “This will be the second meet and greet with Portsmouth FC players to take place at our Chichester depot. It’s a great chance for fans to come along and get pictures with some of the team’s top players.”

Portsmouth defender Jack Whatmough. Picture contributed

