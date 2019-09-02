DM1986531a.jpg. Yapton Cottage Gardeners�" Society Annual Flower Show. Norman Atkinson, judge. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190831-110816008

Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society annual flower show in pictures

Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society saw an increase in numbers for its annual flower show, after having to reschedule it due to high winds. Entries totalled just below 500 and, significantly, there were 65 exhibitors, ten more than last year.

Barry Moore dominated the vegetable classes, while Alan Humphrey demonstrated how to grow and stage dahlias to the highest level. Other trophy winners were Ted Love, Janice Shambrook, Roy Phillips, Eva Pendreich, Mary Liverman, David Cordingley, David Donovan, Rodney Brown, Teagan White, Robin McCann and Owen Wadey.

Sandra Dean, judge. Photo by Derek Martin DM1986554a
Sandra Dean, judge. Photo by Derek Martin DM1986554a
Barry Moore. Photo by Derek Martin DM1986486a
Barry Moore. Photo by Derek Martin DM1986486a
Claire Herbert. Photo by Derek Martin DM1986489a
Claire Herbert. Photo by Derek Martin DM1986489a
Edward Brown. Photo by Derek Martin DM1986494a
Edward Brown. Photo by Derek Martin DM1986494a
