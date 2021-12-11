West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said multiple crews were called to North End Road just before 11.30pm on Friday (December 10).

Residents in Littlehampton reported on social media last night that they could see ‘massive flames’ all the way from the beach and the loud sound of ‘crackling flames’.

People were asked to avoid the area and local residents told to keep windows and doors closed. Click here to read more

