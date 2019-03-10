Worthing students learn about Spanish culture on trip to Granada

Worthing students learning Spanish immersed themselves into the country’s culture during a visit to the Ave María San Isidro School in Granada.

A group from Our Lady of Sion Senior School was welcomed to the city by the mayor of Granada, and spent time living with host families so they could practice their language skills.

Our Lady of Sion students on their trip to Granada in Spain

Eva Garcia, head of modern languages, said: “I was delighted to witness how our students embraced the experience of attending school with their Spanish exchange students and have come back with a real love of the language. At Sion, we offer Spanish, German and French to our students with the opportunity of studying them to A Level.

“This term, we have also visited one of the Sion sister schools in Grenoble, France, and earlier in the year, our German students had their exchange visit to Waldkirch in the Black Forest. We encourage our students to really live the languages they are learning.”

