Worthing students discuss complex issues at Mayor’s Youth Debate

Students from four Worthing schools took opposing sides on complex issues at the Mayor’s Youth Debate.

Taking place in the Worthing Borough Council Chambers, the debate featured groups from Our Lady of Sion, Worthing High, Bohunt and The Sir Robert Woodard Academy.

The team from Our Lady of Sion at the Mayor's Youth Debate

The students were given some very complex subjects to debate which included fearing the advances in artificial intelligence, whether the media is to blame for body dysmorphia and closing the gender pay gap by equalising maternity.

Emma Pescott, English teacher at Sion School, said: “We are enormously proud of our students who presented brilliantly, with eloquence and clarity.

“All our students have said that they would like to be involved again as they enjoyed the experience so much. Well done to all the teams who took part.”

In attendance at the event were Paul and Sandra Baker, mayor and mayoress of Worthing, and Hazel Thorpe, deputy mayor.

The judges were Caroline Nicholls, The High Sheriff of West Sussex, Martin Randal, director for economy at Adur Councils, Katie Waters, youth mayor, and three representatives from Worthing College.

