Worthing staff from Equiniti join fight against plastics on the beach and clear 13 bags of rubbish

Staff from Equiniti in Worthing collected 13 bags of rubbish during a litter pick on Goring beach.

The team spent the day clearing rubbish, collecting discarded plastic, disposable barbecues and tin cans among the many dumped items.

Staff from Equiniti in Worthing supporting Surfers Against Sewage by clearing rubbish left on Goring beach

Each year, the company, one of the largest employers in Worthing, gives staff two days to volunteer for a charity of their choice. They decided to use one of these to support Surfers Against Sewage with its environmental efforts.

Tina Main, customer processing team manager, said: “I love living by the coast, however it is so upsetting to realise how much rubbish people leave on the beach. It all adds up.

“There are bins dotted along the promenade, so there really is no excuse. If we continue to litter, it’ll only get worse and start polluting wildlife in the sea as well as on land.”

Colleagues were appalled to learn how badly sea creatures are affected by rubbish and plastic pollution left on the beach, with one marine mammal or sea bird dying every 30 seconds.

Kate Prangnell, group corporate responsibility manager at Equiniti, said: “Our Bristol office has been doing beach cleans for some time now, and Worthing and Lancing colleagues were also really keen to get involved. We have a passionate team of eco champions who want to change the way we think, and our habits, when it comes to waste.

“We’re rethinking our waste impact as a business, so it makes sense that colleagues want to use their volunteer days to also support environmental initiatives like this one.”