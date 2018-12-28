Worthing’s Highdown Rotary Club gives Santa a little help

Santa and his elves had some help around Worthing this year.

After 40 years as Worthing Steyne Rotary, the club reformed this year as Highdown Rotary and December’s special project was to help Santa and his team to get around Worthing.

They were spotted in Goring, where Santa was out with his sleigh, and at ASDA Ferring.

Rotarian Gerald Illsley said: “We all met some lovely people and their families, who were very generous in their donations to Rotary charities.”

