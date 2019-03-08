Worthing pupils brighten up seafront construction site with colourful mural

Pupils at a Worthing school have brightened up a construction site on the seafront by creating a vibrant mural.

After discussing artwork ideas to spruce up the Bayside Apartments development, pupils at Chesswood Junior School came up with the idea of Worthing Through the Ages.

Pupils at Chesswood Junior School created artwork for the Bayside Apartments development

They were provided with materials for the project by developer Roffey Homes and got to work to create a vibrant piece of artwork on the previously blank development hoardings to inspire the community.

Ben Cheal from Roffey Homes had been invited to the school previously to give a talk about the development so the students were aware of Bayside and were given the opportunity of getting involved with the project.

The final artwork which was installed on the hoardings at the beginning of the year includes dolphins and elephants created by year three children, Punch and Judy and the Brooklands diddy train created by year four children, the lido, hospital and pier made by year five pupils and the dome and beach huts by the children in year six.

In all, 44 children from across the school took part in creating the bright piece of artwork.

Part of the Bayside Apartments mural

Claire Read, oak class teacher and head of the art team, said: “Chesswood Junior School has always had a very strong affiliation with the community and was more than happy to take up the challenge of turning an otherwise dark and unattractive walkway into a vibrant piece of art.

“A combination of children, student teachers, teachers and teaching assistants all worked together to create and design a display of Worthing’s history and were delighted to be involved in this project.”

Construction work at the development on Worthing seafront is well underway with the formation of the basement now complete and work on the ground floor due for completion soon.

The artwork will be on display throughout the spring as the development continues to rise up on the promenade.

Pupils included Worthing landmarks on the design

