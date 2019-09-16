Worthing Light Festival 2019 celebrates creative talent with colour, light and music

The festival, organised by the East Beach Collective in partnership with Arts Council England, is the only one of its kind in the UK to run purely on renewable energy. It featured more than 35 individual pieces.
Worthing Light Festival 2019 transformed East Beach with its celebration of local and national creative talent, bringing plenty of colour, light and music from Friday to Sunday.
